Verizon is offering a free Netflix Premium subscription with Starz purchase

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you looking for a way to keep your Netflix Premium subscription now that the streaming service has cracked down on account sharing? If you’re a Verizon Wireless customer looking to expand your streaming channels, we have found a deal for you.

For a limited time, Verizon Wireless is offering customers a free, one-year subscription to Netflix Premium to any customers who sign up for Starz through +play, Verizon’s online platform that acts as a central hub for streaming services. This deal is good for both new and current Verizon Wireless customers.

The +play service is free to eligible customers. For instructions on how to move your subscription streaming services over to it, visit Verizon’s FAQ.

This deal is only good through July 31, though. So, to take advantage of the free year of Netflix Premium, you must visit the Verizon offer website and sign up before the deadline.

Here’s how the Buy Starz, Get Netflix Premium Free deal works. For $79.99 plus tax, any new or current Verizon customer can sign up for a one-year subscription to Starz with a bonus year of Netflix Premium for free. This is a $165.01 savings off the combined subscriptions’ retail price of $240. The deal saves new subscribers nearly 69% off the regular price.

After the one-year term ends, customers will be billed monthly to receive Stars for $9.99 per month and Netflix Premium for $19.99 per month unless they cancel.

Starz is a premium, ad-free cable/streaming channel that offers hundreds of movies, original series, and other programming. Known for its popular original series “Outlander,” Starz has a wide range of shows for every member of the family to enjoy.

Netflix Premium brings commercial-free movies, TV shows and mobile games to its customers. The service can be enjoyed in Ultra HD quality on four supported devices, and content can be downloaded onto six supported devices simultaneously. Netflix Premium members can also add up to two extra members who don’t live at the same residence.

There are only a few days left for Verizon customers to take advantage of this two-for-one streaming subscription deal. Don’t miss your chance to bring your favorite shows and movies anywhere!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.