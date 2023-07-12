US regulators probe complaints of Ford SUV doors opening while driving

A U.S. auto safety agency is investigating alleged incidents of some Ford vehicle doors opening while driving, causing injuries to some vehicle owners.

A report posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tuesday notes a door issue in 346,000 Ford Escape cars from 2020 to 2021.

The affected cars have an issue with the spot welding in their front door check arm bracket attachment points. That's causing the door to "not operate as intended," possibly resulting in the door's inadvertent opening while a person is driving.

The Office of Defects Investigation has received 118 complaints of the door problem as of the report's posting. Of those, there have been 25 minor injury reports and one report of minor property damage so far.

Vehicle owners who have noted the assembly issue have reported hearing a popping noise when opening the vehicle doors. The noise indicates the bracket is separating from the door, and if owners continue doing so, the check bracket could become dislodged, keeping it from opening or from latching when closed.

The NHTSA is now evaluating the issue to determine whether the alleged defect could create a highway safety risk. In that case, a recall could be sought.

