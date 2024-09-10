Planes collide while taxiing at Atlanta airport, loud bangs heard

Two planes collided with each other near the runway of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, causing loud bangs to be heard by those on board.

Officials have not commented on Tuesday's incident. Scripps News Tampa reporter Jason Adams was on board a Delta flight bound for Lafayette, Louisiana, when he heard the jarring sound of metal scraping against the plane. He did not see anyone injured during Tuesday's incident.

"We were taxiing out, all was normal," he said. "The flight attendants did their safety measures, their safety precautions, they sat down, and I put my AirPods on, I was listening to music, and then all of a sudden, like out of nowhere, just bang!"

He said the sound of scrapping lasted for 10-15 seconds.

"We're all just sitting there, and then one of the flight attendants goes from the front of the plane to the back of the plane, like grabbing your chest, breathing heavy, like she was terrified too," Adams said. "People were screaming, nobody knew what was going on, and then we all just sat there and we were like, we're okay, everybody's okay."

Adams said the plane he was on had the tail completely removed from the plane. He said the other plane had less damage.

He added that emergency crews checked on passengers as they came down the stairs.

"I think everybody was just grateful that it could stay on just as it was. It didn't hit the middle of the plane," he said.