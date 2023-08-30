Two-bite Hawaiian roll French toast is easy to make and sweet to eat

When your craving for French toast turns into total desperation for French toast, you’ll try anything.

I have made French toast out of hot dog buns, so believe me when I say that using delicious Hawaiian rolls is not even that weird — it actually makes a lot of sense.

For one thing, the rolls are a little sweet to begin with. For another, their small size makes it so easy to cook them up and go, you can break them free of brunch and enjoy a quick weekday breakfast.

Over at The Kitchn, one writer decided to give Hawaiian-roll French toast a try after spotting a popular food blogger’s post on TikTok. The original recipe comes from Hajar Larbah at @moribyan.

Perhaps you can see the appeal.

The final product is totally tasty, but The Kitchn writer Grace Elkus loved the ease of putting the recipe together. It’s not terribly different from classic French toast, but using Hawaiian rolls simplifies things a bit.

Here’s a quick breakdown. First, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon until smooth.

Melt butter in a skillet, taking care to keep the heat on the medium-low side. If it’s too high the butter will brown — which is its own unique flavor — and eventually start to scorch.

Once you’ve got a buttery skillet, simply dip Hawaiian rolls into the batter (no drying out or soaking of bread is needed) and place them in the skillet. Just don’t overcrowd the pan; depending on how many rolls you’re making, you may have to do multiple batches.

Let each roll cook for a couple minutes to get nice and golden brown, then give each side of the roll the same treatment. Very soon you’ll have a small pile of two-bite French toasts.

Finish the dish off to your liking. Powdered sugar on top? A drizzle of maple syrup? Berries and cream? Candied walnuts? It’s up to you!

Visit The Kitchn to read its full recipe review, and click here to see the detailed original recipe on Moribyan.

