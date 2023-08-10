Taylor Swift announces she's releasing '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Her music will never go out of style!

Taylor Swift has announced the re-release of her "1989" album.

During her "Eras Tour" show at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Swift announced the release of her re-recording project, "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

Following her announcement on the stage, Swift took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let her fans know that the album will be released in October.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"Swift said.

The Grammy-winning artist is in the process of re-recording and releasing her initial six albums, driven by her determination to gain complete ownership of her music.

In 2019, Big Machine Records sold the master recordings of the initial six albums to Scooter Braun, who subsequently sold them on to a private equity firm.

Now Swift releases updated renditions of her albums with previously unreleased songs or lyrics that were not included in the earlier releases.

"1989" will mark Swift's fourth re-released album following the re-releases of "Fearless" in April 2021, "Red" in November 2021, and "Speak Now" last month, all of which bear the moniker "(Taylor's Version)."

