Packers update, and IndyCar tests at the Milwaukee Mile

After a bye weekend, the Packers are getting healthy. Inside linebacker Quay Walker is back on the field after leaving the Raiders game with a knee injury.

First-round pick Eric Stokes is also at practice today. The Packers have six more days to activate Stokes off the physically unable-to-perform list and put him on the roster, or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

The only player of note who didn't practice today? Inside linebacker De'vondre Campbell with an ankle injury as Green Bay goes to Denver to face a reeling Broncos team. Now Matt LaFleur is focused on a fix, for the offense.

"I just think it comes down to us getting into a rhythm offensively. We have not done that. It's been choppy. It's felt disjointed. There are so many things that we just gotta throw and catch better. And I don't care if we're doing it on air. It's gotta be better. It's gotta be more consistent," LaFleur says.

The last time IndyCar raced here at the Milwaukee Mile was 2015. The year before the winner, Will Power. He says not a lot has changed.

"Yeah, that was my first championship, there in 2014. And winning that race was the beginning of the last 3 races, heading to the championship finale. And it was really important to win here so it was a big win for me. First short oval win. So it was a big deal," 2014 Milwaukee Mile race winner Will Power says.

"It's pretty bumpy, but it's pretty fast, that it is really a short oval. I mean I did my rookie orientation program last week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway you know, on an oval. But on a different kind of oval. So yeah it just very much highlighted the differences in all the places that we go to here in IndyCar," IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist says.

It'll be a doubleheader weekend. Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1 for IndyCar.