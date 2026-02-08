Pulaski native Deedra Irwin returns to the Olympic stage Sunday morning

CORTINA, Italy (NBC 26) — Pulaski native Deedra Irwin will return to the world stage Sunday morning in her first Olympic event of the 2026 Winter Games.

Irwin will compete as part of the US Mixed Relay 4x6 kilometer team, which is coming off its best worldwide finish in nearly five years after placing sixth at the World Cup in Sweden in November.

Competition begins at 7:05 a.m. and coverage will air on NBC 26 beginning at 7:45 a.m.

The United States has never won an Olympic medal in biathlon, but many believe Irwin presents their best chance in the Milan-Cortina Games.

The now-33-year-old finished seventh in the 15k individual competition in Beijing in 2022, the best individual biathlon result ever for Team USA.

Frank Augstein/AP Deedra Irwin reacts after finishing the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

In a sport that combines cross country skiing and rifle shooting, just one missed shot separated her from the podium.

Irwin is currently ranked No. 26 in the world.

After watching from home in 2022 due to COVID restrictions, this time, Irwin's family is in northern Italy to watch her compete.

NBC 26 spoke with Irwin in December and with her family last week.