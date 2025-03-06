Some Super Bowl XXXI winners returning to Titletown for NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's clear the NFL Draft is a destination for celebrities, and local hotels are getting ready for a series of special events. We visited the Legacy Hotel on Wednesday, where employees tell us it will be home to a host of big names next month.

Musical acts will take a stage in a parking lot just east of the hotel, just south of Badger State Brewing Company, each night during the draft.

Packers legends and other athletes — including Brett Favre, Leroy Butler, Antonio Freeman, Frank Winters, Sean Jones, and other members of the Super Bowl XXXI winning team — will be around the hotel throughout the week for events.

The Legacy is also offering what it calls a VIP Experience, starting at $250, where people can get access to the celebrities at things like poker games and autograph signings.

The hotel's managing director, Dennis Doucette, says he's excited for the prospect of welcoming the public in seven weeks.

"The hotel is going to have so much going on during those four days," Doucette said. "We've got meet-and-greet receptions with celebrities and sports stars. We have players from Super Bowl XXXI that are going to be here. We have a lot of [Pro Football] Hall of Fame players here — and then we have a lot of Hollywood celebrities that are staying with us, too."

The Legacy says its VIP experience, benefiting Children's Wisconsin, where you can rub elbows with some of these folks, is available for anyone, even if you aren't staying at the hotel.

We'll continue to cover celebrity appearances and performances that may be scheduled in the coming weeks.