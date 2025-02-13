Free NFL Draft Experience tickets available beginning March 4

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tickets for the NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay will be available beginning March 4, according to NFL.com.

To get tickets, fans can download the NFL OnePass app on their mobile device, or visit www.nfl.com/draftaccess to receive a QR code.

Officials say tickets to the Draft Experience are free and available on a first come, first serve basis.

The OnePass app is available now.

The Draft Experience will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, and Friday, April 25. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

The NFL says fans without smartphones can also register on site with staff.