People Are Creating March Madness Brackets For Their Favorite Disney/Pixar Movies
Kate Streit
2:38 PM, Mar 27, 2018
Every year when March Madness rolls around, I feel a little left out. Everyone talks about their brackets, celebrating when their team advances, but I don’t follow basketball. The whole bracket thing, however—it seems like a lot of fun. It makes me wish I could participate, too.
But now people are making brackets for something that’s much more my speed: Disney/Pixar movies. It all started with this Tweet pitting Pixar movies against Disney movies:
Once the internet got a hold of this thing, they had a lot of opinions. The original bracket has since been retweeted more than 44,000 times, and people have created their own as well.
If you really love animated movies, choosing between them and “ranking” them can feel just plain wrong. Who’s to say what makes “The Lion King” better than “Toy Story”? And what criteria are you using anyway? And as BuzzFeed pointed out, it all becomes even more complicated when you realize that a lot of key movies are missing from both sides: “Alice in Wonderland,” “Dumbo,” “The Jungle Book,” “Bambi,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Peter Pan” and “The Sword in the Stone” on the Disney side, and “Finding Dory,” “Monsters University” and “Cars 2” on the Pixar side.
But that didn’t stop people from taking a stab at it. Fox Sports writer Ryan Rosenblatt had “Coco” taking it all:
Although this user did not agree with all the match-ups, he went with “Aladdin” as the overall champion:
I filled out that stupid Disney Pixar #MarchMadness bracket that's trending but I am NOT HAPPY with the early match-ups. To pit Beauty and the Beast against The Nightmare Before Christmas in the first round is ridiculous. The best Disney movie still came out on top though. pic.twitter.com/0WmWaUnkxT