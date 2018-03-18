John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Want To Go On A Double Date With You

The Malala Fund works to help girls around the world receive an education, no matter where they live. Founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the organization invests in developing countries, empowering locals to assist in helping girls get an education. Among the girls being helped by the Malala Fund are Syrian refugees and Nigerian girls who’ve escaped the militant group Boko Haram.
The winner of the raffle will get to sip cocktails with Blunt and Krasinski, take pictures on the red carpet and attend the exclusive after-party. The winner will even get glammed up by the couple’s stylists. Plus, a flight to New York City and a stay at a 4-star hotel. Not bad for donating to charity!
So how do you participate? A $10 donation (the minimum) gets you 100 entries. Got a little more cash to spare? A $1,000 donation gets you 10,000 entries! Don’t worry, you can donate anything in between.
“We’re so, so excited,” Blunt said in a promotional video from Omaze. “We never get out!”