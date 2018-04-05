Joanna Gaines Bids An Emotional Farewell To 'Fixer Upper'

If your nose is still sniffly from the sobbing you did during the “Fixer Upper” finale that aired on April 3 — you are certainly not alone. Shiplap fans across the nation are mourning the loss of the beloved home improvement show.

Co-host Joanna Gaines was especially emotional as the series came to a close. She penned a send-off to the show on the Magnolia website, and her message is definitely bittersweet.

On the one hand, the Gaines family has a lot to look forward to. Chip and Joanna just opened a restaurant and they have a cookbook in the works. Plus, they are expecting their fifth baby this year. So, if you’re a fan of this family (and you know you are!), there’s still much to look forward to. But, it won’t include new episodes of the show that really put this family on the map. Reruns will have to suffice!

Joanna, of course, touched on what’s to come for the family, but she also took some time to reminisce on all of the time spent working on “Fixer Upper”:

“This season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between. Back in September when Chip and I posted the blog announcing that this season would be our last, it still seemed so far away. At the time, we were knee-deep in the restaurant renovation, we had filming left to wrap up, and we were working toward finishing up several projects. April felt like it was forever away, but somehow it snuck up on us. Time is funny like that, the days sometimes seem long, but the weeks, months and even years fly past us when we least expect it.”

“Fixer Upper” first aired in 2013, so for five years Joanna, Chip and their four cute children have been a part of our lives. And during that time, their family has grown and changed so much.

This photo from Instagram perfectly illustrates how much time has passed:

And now, the Gaines family is getting ready for another major change with their new baby!

“With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas,” Joanna wrote. “And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along.”

Now that the show has officially come to a close, fans are, of course, sad to see it go.

Some are grieving the loss of shiplap:

May the shiplap rest in peace #FixerUpper #Livetweetcrew — Fixer Upper (@FixerUpperFans) April 4, 2018

The finale brought fans to tears, whether they liked it or not:

if you had told my 12 year old self that in 10 years I would be crying over the end of an HGTV show I would’ve punched you in the face #FixerUpper — jordan galloway (@jojomicaela) April 4, 2018

It’s safe to say that people weren’t “emotionally prepared” for this:

But, thankfully, Chip was there to step in and make everyone a little happier again:

And that’s a wrap! #FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 4, 2018

He’s reminding us that whenever we need them, Chip and Jo will be down in Texas, running a restaurant and bringing up five adorable children.

So, who’s got Waco at the top of their travel list?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.