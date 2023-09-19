Rideshare driver killed in random attack, Denver police say

A rideshare driver was shot and killed in Denver in what police believe was a random attack.

The shooting happened Monday night, about a mile from the downtown area.

Police allege 22-year-old Michael Gawain Jackson shot the rideshare driver, causing the vehicle to crash.

A licensed security guard reportedly stopped to help after hearing gunshots and the crash, but police say Jackson shot him in the abdomen.

"The suspect then threatened the injured security guard's partner who was still in the security company vehicle and stole the security vehicle," Denver Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly contacted the security company to get the GPS information for the vehicle.

It was located about a mile away in a parking lot. Police said when the suspect began driving away, they were able to intervene and stop the vehicle.

Jackson was immediately arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, as well as felony menacing.

"There is no known connection between the suspect and any of the victims, and it appears, at this time, that the shooting of the rideshare driver was random," Denver Police stated.

The 51-year-old rideshare driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The security guard was also taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing, but police noted that there was another passenger in the rideshare vehicle. They reportedly suffered minor injuries during the crash. It's unclear whether they knew the suspect or just happened to be in the vehicle at the same time as the shooting.

