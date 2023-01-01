Olivia graduated from the University of Kansas with degrees in Political Science and Journalism. During her time at the William Allen Whie School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Olivia covered sustainability issues and MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls) for KUJK news. While finishing her degree, she interned in St. Joseph, MO at News-Press Now covering community news.

Olivia grew up in a suburb of Kansas City. She is a Kansas Jayhawks Basketball fan – Rock Chalk! – and a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She is looking forward to exploring Northeast Wisconsin, getting to know the Green Bay area, and being the first broadcast journalist dedicated to covering Neenah and Menasha. She enjoys cooking, reading, shopping, and traveling, and is a huge Disney fan!

Olivia welcomes your story ideas! You can follow her on Instagram, or email her at Olivia.Acree@NBC26.com.