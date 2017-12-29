Wisconsin Legislature invites Walker to give Jan. 24 speech

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Legislature has invited Gov. Scott Walker to give his annual State of the State speech on Jan. 24.

Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly sent Walker a letter Thursday with the invitation. The speech will be Walker's eighth since he first took office in 2011. He is up for re-election next year.

Walker is expected to use the speech to lay out his priorities for 2018. The Legislature is only expected to be in session a handful of days, giving Walker a limited window to take up any of his proposals.

Walker has already called for lawmakers to approve spending nearly $7 million on a marketing campaign to lure more young workers from Chicago, Detroit and the Twin Cities to work in Wisconsin.