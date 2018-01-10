Wisconsin launches campaign to steal Chicago talent
Ben Jordan
1:47 PM, Jan 10, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
Look out, Chicago, Wisconsin is trying to steal your millennials. The state just launched its first-ever marketing campaign to attract talent across state lines.
It's no secret millennials are the most apt to make a career or life change. Chicago is just an hour and a half away from Milwaukee with a high concentration of that age group. Over the next six months, millennials in the Windy City will find they're wanted in Wisconsin.