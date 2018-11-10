Two teens taken into custody in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Two teenage boys are accused in the case of an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Police responded Friday night around 9 p.m. the 1300 Block of S. Oakland Av. on the near west side, where police say a Pizza Hut deliver driver had been robbed.

Police say two suspects displayed guns and demanded money from the driver before running away with a small amount of cash.

Police say they were able to identify the suspects with the help of the community and took two boys, one 15 and the other 17, into custody.

Police say they recovered the two guns used in the robbery, which turned out to be pellet/BB guns. Police say they also found a small amount of marijuana.

Police do not believe the two boys are responsible for any other robberies in the area.