Wisconsin State Fair 2023 attendance caps 1 million, officials say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair said Tuesday that 1,043,350 people attended the 2023 fair. According to a news release, the Wisconsin Bakers Association also served 307,000 Original Cream Puffs, and more than 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking $403,150; the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $105,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $50,155.

The Sporkies: WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes as the first-place Sporkies winner and Old Fashioned Sipper Club served 9,342 Ferris Mules as the first-place inaugural Drinkies winner.

The next Wisconsin State Fair is held Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

