Wisconsin crews on standby as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall

MILWAUKEE — Crews across the southeast are preparing for disaster relief as Hurricane Idalia heads toward Florida. Folks here in Wisconsin are now on standby for possible assistance.

It's the calm before the storm as people in Florida evacuate, and crews across the nation prepare to move in.

"Talk about the weather, and talk about resources. If we're going to pre-stage resources in a location, if there are other things we need to prepare for the storm that's coming," Dave Megna said.

Megna's the Vice President of Field Operations for We Energies. He also sits on the National Response Executive Committee which is made up of seven regional, mutual-aid response groups nationwide.

"Recently we were in California helping them with a major storm they had earlier this year. We went to Hurricane Maria in Florida and Puerto Rico," Megna added.

Now, crews are on standby for Florida as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall.

"The majority of the people that we would send would be our line mechanics," Megna said.

Trucks in We Energies' warehouse are equipped with everything a lineman would need in the chance they get sent to Florida for disaster relief. Megna said crews would be sent to help with things like service repairs and installations.

Megna said right now, crews from Alabama, Mississippi and Texas are being sent to Florida first. However, if Idalia comes in strong, Wisconsin crews could be next.

"This industry helps each other and that's really a critical point on this. We've had mutual assistance from other utilities and other contractors when we've had major storms, so we give and we get back when we need the help," Megna explained.

As of Tuesday afternoon, We Energies workers are not being requested by Florida officials for help. However, in the coming days, things could change.