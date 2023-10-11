What you need to know about driving in construction zones, dangerous weather

MILWAUKEE — Even though we are in the fall months, construction continues across Wisconsin.

In some construction zones, you may see signs telling drivers to use a zipper merge. It's used when two lanes of traffic merge into one. Instead of merging early, you should continue to drive until you reach the merge point.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, this can reduce traffic backups as much as 40%.

In dangerous weather, you might see an increase in the number of crashes. If you find yourself in a crash, first, check to see if there are any injuries. If there are, call 911 and make sure you have the following information available: location, number of people injured, and any lane blockages.

If there are no injuries and you can move your vehicle, move it to the shoulder and make yourself as visible as possible by putting your hazard lights on and propping up your hood.

If you are involved in a crash, it's your responsibility to stay on the scene and share your information such as name, registration, and driver's license.

As winter is approaching, you want to check your vehicle to make sure it's working properly, test your battery, and make sure you have good tire pressure. This can all be impacted as the temperatures start to drop.

If you must travel during dangerous weather conditions, let others know your route, destination, and estimated arrival time. Never use cruise control, accelerate and decelerate slowly to avoid skids, and be cautious on bridges and overpasses as they tend to freeze first.