Study shows over half of Wisconsin girls experience anxiety, feel hopeless every day

MADISON, Wis. — A study revealed teen girls nationally have reported record-high levels of violence, depression, self-harm, and suicide risk, often twice that of boys.

In Wisconsin, nearly half of the state's female high school students reported feeling sad and hopeless nearly every day. According to a new study released this month by the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, concerning data showed over 60% of girls in the state experience anxiety. It is twice the rate of boys.

"An alarming percent of Wisconsin girls have considered suicide (25%), made a plan (20%), and attempted suicide (11%) - all twice the rate compared to boys," the study says. "Native American girls and Black girls in Wisconsin are much more likely to self-harm than girls of other backgrounds.5 A fifth (22%) of teen girls in the state report being bullied online."

In Wisconsin, 20% of female high school girls, at the average age of 15, have experienced sexual assault or coercion. Those students are "far more likely" to consider and attempt suicide, the study found.

Wisconsin girls in distress:



66% anxiety

50% sad and hopeless nearly every day

32% self-harm

22% bullied online

20% experience sexual assault or coercion

25% considered suicide

20% made a plan for suicide

11% attempted suicide

"Both male and female adolescents report school as their top stressor. But girls have unique stressors on top of academics," the study says.

Early sexualization is one occurrence that can raise stress levels, and also reduce opportunities for wellness activities, according to the study. Another is social media content that fixates on eating disorders and young female bodies.

"Studies find that poor body image starts at a young age: the majority of girls ages 6-8 said their ideal body is thinner than their current body," the study says. "Nearly all (95%) of people with eating disorders are between the ages of 12 and 25."

Research found that teen friendships and school belongings can help kids throughout their adolescence and into adulthood.

You can see all the data here, which includes resources, or check it out below:



