State Fair 'Treats and Eats' competition features Wisconsin small food businesses

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin small food businesses will go head to head in the Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition on Wednesday at the State Fair. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m.

The competition is in its 8th year and features businesses from around the state with yearly sales under $1,000,000.

"It's great for start-up companies, it's a great way to get exposed to the State Fair," said Wisconsin State Fair Director of Competitive Exhibits Jill Albanese.

This year, 92 products from 20 different small businesses are featured. The categories include:



Chilling and Grilling - barbecue sauce, dry rub, seasonings

Dietary Delights - vegan, gluten-free and/or low-sugar food

Fall Harvest Inspired Snacks - trail mix, popcorn, granola, nuts, crackers

Garden Produce - fresh or processed fruits, vegetable salsa, pickles, jam, jelly, preserves

Hip-Hop_Hurray for Hot Sauce

Seasons of Sugary Sweets - sweets, candy, caramels, chocolates

Spring Dips - seasoned mix, dip mix

Summertime Beverages - tea, soda, beverage mix, elixir

Swimming in Sauces - relish, dressing, mustard, vinegar

Winter Mixes - pancake mix, cookie mix, bread mix, muffin mix, scone mix, soup mix

Professional judges will decide the best of each category as well as an overall winner.

Some of the products entering this year include chocolate lemonade from Java Twist in Waukesha, Emanuel's Snack Mix from Milwaukee, barbecue sauces from Happy Hunter Farms in Gay Mills, and Pickles from Fideler Farm Pantry in Kewaskum.

"We like to think all the products here are amazing so I don't really want to call one out. We're just so glad that we're able to show them off at state fair and let fairgoers try some," Albanese said.

Fairgoers will also be able to sample some of the products when judging begins at 10:30 a.m. You can find the Treats and Eats in the Grand Champion Hall on the fairgrounds.

The best of show will be announced at 3:35 p.m.