One person killed in small plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, police dept. says

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Authorities say the small plane crash reported in Watertown, Wisconsin has turned deadly.

According to a news release from the Watertown Police Department, the small plane crashed into Brandt Quirk Park at 800 Carriage Hill Drive. The victim was not identified.

First responders confirmed the reported plane crash involved a small personal airplane. They also confirmed one person was killed in the crash. Crews were able to put out small fires around the crash site. The plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the crash.

Mary Bellows / Facebook Smoke from the small plane crash in Watertown.

TMJ4 Scene of the reported small plane crash in Dodge/Jefferson counties.

Read the police department's announcement below:

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9:05 am, Watertown police and fire personnel responded to Brandt Quirk Park located at 800 Carriage Hill Drive in the City of Watertown for a report of an airplane crash.





Upon arrival emergency personnel confirmed a fatal crash involving a small airplane. Further identification will be released later pending notification of family. The airplane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport. There were small fires around the crash site which were quickly extinguished by fire personnel.





The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on scene and will be leading the investigation with the Watertown Police Department assisting.





Others that assisted with the initial response are the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Office of Emergency Management and Dodge County Medical Examiner.







Members of the media can stage at the intersection of Carriage Hill Drive/Endeavour Drive. Phone calls can be directed to Media and Communications Director, Lisa Famularo 920-342-0537.







Further information will be released as it becomes available on the City of Watertown and Watertown Police Department Facebook pages.







This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

