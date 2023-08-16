North Korea confirms for first time U.S. soldier Travis King crossed into country

North Korea confirmed publicly for the first time on Wednesday that U.S. Army Private Travis King, who is from Racine, Wisconsin, is in the country.

According to CNN, the country's government-controlled Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) claimed King, 23, expressed "his willingness to seek refuge" in North Korea or a third country. The statement says in part, "He (King) was disillusioned at the unequal American society."

Ahn Young-joon/AP A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. The deputy commander of the U.N. Command said Monday it has started conversations with North Korea over King who ran into the North last week across the Koreas' heavily armed border. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

On July 18, King, who had just finished serving time in a South Korean prison, was escorted to the airport to return to the United States to face possible disciplinary action. Instead of boarding the flight, King joined a tour group to the demilitarized zone and ran across the border to North Korea where he has since been detained.

The U.S. Defense Secretary previously confirmed that King crossed the border into North Korea “willfully and without authorization.” King is the first American detained in the North in five years.

KCNA's statement claims King allegedly confessed, “he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.” KCNA says Travis admitted "illegally" intruding into North Korea.

According to the Associated Press, "KCNA is a propaganda arm of North Korea’s dictatorship and often releases statements and articles carefully calibrated to reflect the government’s official line that the United States is an evil adversary."

Ahn Young-joon/AP A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

It is impossible to confirm King's comments reported in KCNA. In the past, foreign detainees after their releases said their declarations of guilt were made under coercion while in North Korean custody.

Soo Kim, a former CIA analyst, told the AP that it is possible North Korea will try to "bargain" King's life in exchange for financial concessions from the U.S. Kim said, "More than likely, negotiations won't be easy, and terms will be dictated by Pyongyang."

Last week, it was announced King would not be classified as a prisoner of war (POW) by the U.S. government. That means King would not be covered by protections given to prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention. King, an active-duty soldier, could be qualified as a POW since the U.S. and North Korea technically remain at war. However, officials say he is disqualified because he crossed over on his own free will.

Morry Gash/AP Carl Gates, right, grandfather of American soldier Travis King, and Myron Gates, uncle of King, pose, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

King's family previously spoke to reporters as they waited for answers, including questions surrounding his safety. Myron Gates, King's uncle, said, “My family right now — everyone is distressed."

Gates said 48 hours prior to the incident, King told family members he was excited to come home.

“Right now if you ask us why he did it, we would just be speculating because nobody really knows why he did it but him," Gates shared.

Karine Jean-Pierre on Travis King status

On Wednesday, shortly before North Korea released its first public statement on King, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about the incident.

"What I can ensure and promise is that the United States is going to take every avenue to bring home Private King and do everything that we can to get him home safely," she shared.

North Korea said their investigation is ongoing.

CNN provided TMJ4 News with the full KCNA statement Wednesday. Read below: