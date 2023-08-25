Milwaukee Mile to host first NASCAR race in 14 years

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Mile, the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, will once again be host to NASCAR.

But it will be the first time in 14 years since the track hosted a NASCAR race, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Clean Harbors 175 will be available to watch on TV on FS1 on Aug. 27 starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Wisconsin State Fair Park and Track Enterprises websites.

The Milwaukee Mile hosted at least one auto race each year since 1903, except during the Second World War.

According to Track Enterprises owner Robert Sargent, they expect 20,000 people in attendance on Sunday at the Mile.

Sargent said, "We go to different facilities and take different types of sports events, and as we were progressing with the Milwaukee Mile, we were talking to NASCAR to see if they would be open to come to the Milwaukee Mile, and we struck a deal," according to the BizJournal.