Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Milwaukee Mile to host first NASCAR race in 14 years

The Milwaukee Mile, the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, will once again be host to NASCAR.
Scott Dixon
Darren Hauck/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, enters turn four at the A.J. Foyt 225 IndyCar race at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, June 1, 2008, in West Allis Wis. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck)
Scott Dixon
Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 18:12:03-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Mile, the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, will once again be host to NASCAR.

But it will be the first time in 14 years since the track hosted a NASCAR race, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Clean Harbors 175 will be available to watch on TV on FS1 on Aug. 27 starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Wisconsin State Fair Park and Track Enterprises websites.

The Milwaukee Mile hosted at least one auto race each year since 1903, except during the Second World War.

According to Track Enterprises owner Robert Sargent, they expect 20,000 people in attendance on Sunday at the Mile.

Sargent said, "We go to different facilities and take different types of sports events, and as we were progressing with the Milwaukee Mile, we were talking to NASCAR to see if they would be open to come to the Milwaukee Mile, and we struck a deal," according to the BizJournal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!