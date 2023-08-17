Man falls 49 feet while hiking at Devil's Lake State Park, death ruled accidental

BARABOO, Wis. — A man is dead after he fell 49 feet while hiking at Devil's Lake State Park on Tuesday.

The Sauk County Coroner has identified the man as Jason Gillum, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. His death was ruled an accident.

Two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park on Tuesday afternoon. One hiker filed a missing person report with authorities when Gillum couldn't be found.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a hiking group came upon the fall around 5 p.m. on the same day and alerted authorities.

Authorities say Gillum fell 49 feet along the West Bluff near the north shore of the park, just south of Baraboo. No foul play is suspected.