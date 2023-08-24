Jacob Blake files lawsuit against City of Kenosha, former KPD chief, officers involved in 2020 incident

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jacob Blake, the man who was shot seven times by Kenosha Police back in 2020, has filed a lawsuit against the city, its former police chief, and numerous officers in connection to the incident.

The defendants listed are the City of Kenosha; former Chief of Police Daniel Miskinis; Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake; and Kenosha police officers Brittany Meronek and Vincent Arenas.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, comes after Blake's previous civic lawsuit against the officer who shot him was dismissed. It's also after Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided not to file criminal charges against the officer in January 2021.

The new lawsuit lists five claims for relief, all in connection to the incident. According to the lawsuit, the five claims are as follows:



Use of excessive force

Failure to train and supervise (against the city and police chief)

Denial of equal protection (against chief and officers)

Failure to protect (against officers)

Indemnification against Kenosha

Blake's lawsuit is calling for a jury trial. It states Blake is seeking damages in an amount to be determined at trial, plus relief for attorney fees, costs and fees accrued during the lawsuit, and other relief that the court sees as proper.