'I just couldn't move': Milwaukee Co. Deputy shares close call after possible fentanyl exposure

MILWAUKEE — A deputy was administered Narcan after responding to a scene where he believes he was exposed to fentanyl.

This happened in the middle of the Fond du Lac Freeway, as Milwaukee County Deputy Adriean William was inspecting inside a crashed vehicle. The preliminary cause of the crash he was investigating was from an accidental overdose.

He says he's thankful his partner and supervisor quickly made it there and gave him Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose, “I was there I heard everything I saw everything I just couldn’t move. It was terrible, I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

He adds, “I couldn’t feel my feet, I couldn’t feel my legs, I was just numb, I was out of it. It was almost instantaneous.”

Deputy Williams says it took two days for him to feel normal again. Though it is his job to run towards danger, he hopes this serves as a reminder for everyone not to experiment with dangers that could not just hurt you but anyone around you.

