Fall foilage: Peak color times in Wisconsin, best places to see🍂🍁

It is almost that time of the year! Fall is approaching and so do the vivid colors that come with it.

The autumnal equinox is nearing its end, marking Saturday, Sept. 23 the first day of fall. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, northern Wisconsin tends to turn during late September and early October, central Wisconsin peaks in color change during mid-October, and southern Wisconsin completes the state’s color change around late October.

Travel Wisconsin's "Wisconsin Fall Color" Report shows us the estimated week when peak fall colors arrive in each county. The report forecast peak colors will arrive in the third week of October for Brown County. The same goes for Outagamie, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Waushara, Waupaca, Green Lake and Sheboygan counties. Meanwhile, Door, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto and Shawano counties will see their peak color times the second week of October, and Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties will reach peak color the last week of October.

Jack Roper Fall foliage in SE Wisconsin.

If you move further north, counties like Langlade and Forest will start to see the vivid fall colors the first week of October.

As of Sept. 1, the percentage of fall colors is still at zero for the entire state.

The report also provides more details and a summary for each county, as well as suggestions for things to do and places to stay.

Wisconsin is home to over six million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails - all providing opportunities to view beautiful fall foliage across the state. The DNR recommends several scenic views. You can find parks near you and search for parks with different amenities using the Wisconsin DNR Find A Park tool.

Below are eight places you can see fall foliage in Wisconsin:

Peninsula State Park, located in Fish Creek, Door County, is a more than 3,000-acre park with an accessible observation tower and treetop ramp that allows everyone who visits to enjoy the scenic fall views. The park also includes the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, which is set against a backdrop of Green Bay islands.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Peninsula State Park, located in Fish Creek, Door County, is an over 3,000-acre park that has an accessible observation tower and treetop ramp.

Located in Campbellsport, Northern Unit - Kettle Moraine State Forest contains beautiful glacial landforms at the first and largest unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Kettle Moraine State Forest contains the Parnell Observation Tower where you can enjoy panoramic views from the highest point in the park. On clear days, the view from the top of the tower can be as vast as 25 miles.

Wyalusing State Park, located in Bagley, features bluff overlooks, hiking and canoe trails, and Native American burial mounds. The park is home to more than 90 species of bird and is a fantastic location for observing the fall migration and birdwatching.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Homes on shore of Lake Wausau at base of Rib Mountain.

Rib Mountain State Park has a 60-foot observation tower located above the Wisconsin River Valley. Located near Wausau, this park offers 13 miles of hiking trails. The hiking trails range from gentle to challenging including hiking the summit area through the Granite Mountain ski area.

Devil’s Lake State Park sits along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The park offers nearly 30 miles of hiking trails that include a 500-foot quartzite bluff with breathtaking views. The park also offers paddling, swimming, and picnic areas.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Devil’s Lake State Park sits along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The park offers nearly 30 miles of hiking trails that include a 500-foot quartzite bluff with breathtaking views.

Just three miles southwest of Wisconsin Dells sits Mirror Lake State Park. Mirror Lake’s name comes from the lake being so calm that it reflects its wooded shoreline surrounded by sandstone bluffs almost as clearly as a mirror. This park has opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, and miles of biking and hiking trails.