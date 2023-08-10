America's TALLEST waterslide coming to Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park is known for their innovative nature.

In late 2021, the Park announced America’s first rotating water slide, Medusa’s Slide Wheel.

On Wednesday, the company announced on Facebook their newest project, the Rise of Icarus.

This new water slide will be the tallest in America when it’s finished at 145 feet.

The project is expected to cost $8 million and is expected to be finished next summer.

Along with the tall coaster, park visitors can expect 10 other water slides and a children’s play area.

Visit the Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park website to learn more about this historic attraction.