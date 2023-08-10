Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

America's TALLEST waterslide coming to Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells

This 145-foot tall waterslide will become America’s tallest in 2024.
364791891_674661488040304_6509322307173514725_n.jpg
Mt. Olympus Water &amp; Theme Parks
Rise of Icarus
364791891_674661488040304_6509322307173514725_n.jpg
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 14:26:58-04

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park is known for their innovative nature.

In late 2021, the Park announced America’s first rotating water slide, Medusa’s Slide Wheel.

On Wednesday, the company announced on Facebook their newest project, the Rise of Icarus.

This new water slide will be the tallest in America when it’s finished at 145 feet.

The project is expected to cost $8 million and is expected to be finished next summer.

Along with the tall coaster, park visitors can expect 10 other water slides and a children’s play area.

Visit the Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park website to learn more about this historic attraction.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!