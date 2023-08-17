Watch Now
3,000 mink released from farm in western Wisconsin as part of apparent raid

Sergei Grits/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, a mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in a meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, northwest of Minsk, Belarus. The Dutch government said Friday Aug. 28, 2020, it is bringing forward the mandatory end of mink farming in the country by three years amid a growing number of coronavirus infections at fur farms, earmarking an extra 150 million euros (dollars 178 million) to buy out farmers by early next year. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Posted at 1:36 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 14:36:49-04

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. — Nearly 3,000 mink were released from a mink farm in Trempealeau County last week and now authorities are seeking suspects.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, on Aug. 12, someone gained entry into the Town of Lincoln farm by cutting a hole in the chain link fence surrounding the area housing the mink. Authorities say it happened sometime between 11 p.m. and 3:45 a.m.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is asking if anyone witnessed suspicious activity in the Independence area on State Road 121.

The Animal Liberation Front shared an anonymous online post on Wednesday seemingly admitting to visiting the Olsen Fur Farm (Smieja) and "releasing several hundred mink." The post says in part, "We hope many of the mink enjoy their freedom in the wild and that this farm will be unable to breed thousands upon thousands of them in future years. They have an opportunity now to cut their losses and leave the fur industry forever."

The FBI has previously identified the Animal Liberation Front as an extremist group, calling it a "serious domestic terrorist threat."

The area had similar incidents, but officials say it has been "quite some time" since the last.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Erica Koxlien with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351 or by email erica.koxlien@co.trempealeau.wi.us.

