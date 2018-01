CITY OF FRANKLIN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Tony Mazurco, from Franklin. He is a 90 year old white man, 5'6", 180 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. possibly wearing a black down jacket and black leather lace up shoes. He is driving a 2005 dark blue Nissan Maxima, WI license plate 305KVR (vehicle pictured).

Anyone with information please call City of Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.