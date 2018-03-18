Sheboygan man suffers burns, loses home after house fire

SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan man suffered burns to his head and hands, and his home was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday evening.

The Sheboygan Fire Department received the call at 5:30 p.m., according to a release. They arrived at a home on the 800 block of Jackson Avenue just minutes later.

Crews arrived to find large amounts of smoke and flames originating from the back of the home. Both neighboring homes were sustaining heat damage as well, the release said.

Live electrical wires made containing the fire difficult. Alliant Energy had to be called to cut power.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire after power had been cut, staying on scene for four hours.

The home were the fire broke out is a complete loss, with neighboring homes suffering siding damage due to melting.

The man home during the fire was taken to a hospital and treated.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.