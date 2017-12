Rollover crash leaves one dead in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. - A crash in Waushara County leaves one person dead.

Officials say a Ford F-350 was heading south on I-39 at MM 137 near Plainfield when the driver lost control and landed in a ditch.

After the vehicle overturned, the driver was ejected. The driver, a 47-year-old female, was transported to the Marshfield Hospital where she died of injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.