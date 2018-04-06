Pence coming to Wisconsin for Walker fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wisconsin to host a fundraiser for Republican Gov. Scott Walker three weeks after the two-term incumbent issued warnings about conservatives being vulnerable to a "blue wave" in the fall midterms.

An invitation to the April 25 event obtained Thursday by The Associated Press says Pence will be the featured speaker at the evening fundraiser. The location is not disclosed.

Walker is up for re-election to a third term in November. He sounded the warning to fellow Republicans on Tuesday after liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Rebecca Dallet trounced her conservative opponent by 12 points.

Walker, in a statement, called Pence a "good friend and true champion of conservative reform" and said he's "deeply grateful" the vice president is coming back to the state. Pence was last in Wisconsin in September.

President Donald Trump carried Wisconsin by less than 1 point in 2016. Since then, Democrats won a special election in a state Senate district Trump carried and that had been represented by a Republican for 17 years.

This week's Supreme Court victory is further fueling optimism among liberals and resulted in Walker urging against conservative complacency.

The cost to attend the fundraiser is $500 per person, but a VIP photo costs $10,000 per two attendees.

No other official stops for the April visit have been announced.