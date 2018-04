GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers will host their 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at Lambeau Field on July 25 at 7 p.m, according to the team's website.

The meeting will coincide with the team's centennial celebration. The team says it will announce the full plans for the 100th season next week. The Packers say they're advising fans not to make travel plans until the full slate of activities are set.

The green and gold will send out the meeting's formal notice, including proxy materials, sometime in the middle of June.

For more information you can follow this link to the team's website, or this one to the Packers owner website.