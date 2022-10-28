Texas hiker posts frightening video of bison encounter

A Texas woman is recovering after a frightening encounter with bison in Caprock Canyons State Park, located in Briscoe County, Texas.

While hiking here, Rebecca Clark, noticed a group of bison. In a video posted to TikTok she is heard saying, “I don’t want to deal with them,” as she carefully tried to pass by without disturbing the animals.

“I just want to go by, come on, keep going…I didn’t want to go through the bushes again,” she says in the video.

The suddenly she is heard in the video screaming as at least one of the bison is heard apparently charging towards her.

Clark, while now recovering, required a helicopter evacuation as well as a stay in a hospital after she said she was gored by one of the wild animals.

#bisonetiquette101 #hikingsafety #llbean #chaos #rei ♬ dumb dumb - sped up - mazie @rebeccaclark Solo hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway in Texas. I was charged and gored by a bison because I was to CLOSE to be passing them on a trailway They are beautiful creatures protected by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) and are a part of the Texas State Bison Restoration Project where the park has restored the historic Charles Goodnight Bison herd (The Official Texas State Bison Herd) to a portion of its former range in the park. I am posting to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks #TPWD

Clark said in a follow up video posted to TikTok that she was able to use her phone to call for help, but laid in the national park for nearly an hour waiting to contact someone before being taken to a hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas.

She said the bison gored her and threw her into a mesquite bush.

She said she escaped the ordeal without any permanent injuries.