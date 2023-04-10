4 killed, 8 injured in shooting at downtown Louisville bank

Four people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning.

Police held a press conference around 11 a.m. to update the situation and revealed two officers were injured in the shooting. One of them is reportedly in critical condition. The other has non-critical injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

“They encountered active gunshots still being fired at inside the location,” Humphrey said in his initial statement about the shooting.

Holding back tears, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said two of his friends are among the dead.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through," he said.

The shooter was pronounced dead on the scene, but it’s unclear if they died from a self-inflicted wound or were killed by officers. Humphrey stated that the gunman had a connection to the bank, but it's unclear whether he was a former or current employee.

“There is no active danger known to the public at this time,” Humphrey said.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area as they investigate. Humphrey added that the investigation in the area is expected to last into the night.

The FBI said it is also on the scene to help local authorities investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

