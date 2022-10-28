House speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi attacked in home with hammer, suspect charged with attempted homicide

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer inside the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, the police chief for San Francisco said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, but is “expected to recover.” Hammill confirmed that Pelosi was not at home at the time of the attack.

"An assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Hammill said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Pelosi was severely beaten by the suspect with a hammer. The Associated Press reported that Pelosi's home was being targeted as the attacker said "where is Nancy?"

David Depape, the 42-year-old suspect, was charged with attempted homicide, burglary, elder abuse among other charges, according to Scott.

Scott said officers were called to the Pelosi residence on a wellness check. When they arrived, they discovered both Depape and Pelosi holding a hammer. The suspect was also transported to the hospital, Scott said.

The Capitol Police said it is joining the FBI and San Francisco Police in their investigation.

Paul Pelosi made headlines earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He received a five-day jail sentence.