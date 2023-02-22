Watch Now
Heinz trying to locate man who survived at sea on nothing but ketchup and spices

Heinz
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is Heinz Ketchup on display in a Costco Warehouse in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Heinz
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 12:37:59-05

Heinz is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who was rescued at sea and reportedly survived on only ketchup and spices.

According to the Colombian military, the man, identified as Elvis Francois, was rescued in December after someone noticed he had written "HELP" on the hull of his boat and called authorities.

The military says Francois, who is of Dominican descent, told them that he was making repairs to the sailboat when changing weather conditions dragged it out to the open sea.

Francois, who reportedly has no knowledge in navigation, was unable to maneuver the boat back to land. Officials said he was stuck at sea for 24 days before he was located 120 nautical miles away from Puerto Bolívar in the Caribbean Sea.

After hearing about Francois' story, Heinz said it wants to locate him so they can "celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat."

Heinz said it has reached out to the government of Dominica and Colombian Navy, but noted that their attempts to track down Francois have been unsuccessful.

