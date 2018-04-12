Florida teacher fired after sexual misconduct with student

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The headmaster of Evangelical Christian School sent an email saying a teacher was fired after admitting sexual misconduct with a student.
The email said a female upper school teacher has had her position terminated, effective immediately.
Deputies arrested 35-year-old Suzanne Owens, charging her with custodial sexual battery, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said. An investigation revealed she had one sexual encounter off campus with a male student.
They communicated via text messages for several weeks before the incident, deputies said.
Scripps station WFTX in Fort Myers reached out to the school, but have not heard back yet.
The full text of the headmaster's message is below:
Dear ECS Family,
Late this afternoon, a female Upper School teacher admitted to sexual misconduct with a student. The teacher has been terminated effective immediately.
We are deeply saddened and express our sincere sympathy to any and all victims of sexual assault. We have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement during this investigation. ECS was not aware of the report of the incident until late today. I wanted you to be aware of this as I anticipate it to be reported by the news media.
Please be in prayer for all of the families involved.