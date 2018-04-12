Employee finds body inside tote in the back of a U-Haul van at Indy facility

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say the body of a "small adult" was found inside a tote in the back of a U-Haul van n Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4000 block of S East Street just before 1:30 p.m. after someone found the body inside a vehicle on the U-Haul property.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the body was found in a tote bag in the back of a van. The cause of death has not been released.

Indianapolis police initially thought the body was an infant but later determined that it was an adult's body found inside the tote.

Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media and Public Relations for U-Haul issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We are deeply startled and heartbroken over the discovery today at one of our Indianapolis store locations. U-Haul is working with the local authorities to meet any and all needs in their investigation."

**CORRECTION: Indianapolis Police Department initially reported that the body found inside the tote was an infant but later determined that the body was that of an adult.**