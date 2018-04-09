Colorado school district investigating 'fight club' at middle school

ENGLEWOOD, Colo -- Englewood School District confirmed it is investigating a "fight club" after a video on social media from one of its middle schools made its way into the public light.

Scripps station KMGH in Denver received a video of two students at Englewood Middle School fighting, and that parent is concerned her child might be next.

According to that parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, there are "fight club social media pages" with videos from fights at Englewood Middle School.

One of those videos was recorded on April 5. The video shows one student assaulting another, according to officials at Englewood Schools. The district said the student responsible is now facing disciplinary and legal action.

Englewood Police Department sent a statement that one girl was issued a summons for assault.

KMGH was not able to find the social media pages, but the district confirmed it is aware of the social media groups and are trying to find those who are responsible for those pages to hold them accountable.

The mother who contacted KMGH said through text that those social media pages spread that her child may be the next target and she's "petrified to send her back to school."

The district said it will be increasing its security presence at the Englewood Campus as a result.