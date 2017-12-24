Claire's pulls children's makeup kits from shelves over asbestos concerns

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 3:32PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Popular children's retailer Claire's has pulled several make-up kits from their shelves after a report claiming kits from several different cities tested positive for asbestos.
The company posted a statement on their Twitter account Saturday afternoon, saying they would be pulling the products as a “precautionary measure” while they conduct their own investigation into the claims.
“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products,” the company’s statement read. “We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.”
Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, which is fatal.
While Claire’s is pulling these items from store shelves, it is important to make sure that you don’t already have them under your tree this Christmas.
The impacted products include:
Aqua Glitter Kit
Jeweled Heart Kit
Pink Flip Phone Kit
Pink Jeweled Star Kit
Pink Jeweled Rectangle Kit
Pink Jeweled Heart Kit
Pink Glitter
Shiny Black Plastic Makeup Kit with Handle
Pink Glittery Makeup Kit with Fold Closure
Claire’s Eyeshadow Palette
Pink Sparkly Heart Kit
Claire's has not placed an official "recall" on the impacted products but has pulled all remaining product from their store shelves at this time.
Claire’s is not the first store to pull children’s makeup over asbestos concerns. Back in July, Justice for Girls pulled one of their products after a North Carolina TV station claimed tests came back positive for asbestos in at least one of their products. Justice later denied the claims, saying all of their tests came back safe.