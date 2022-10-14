Catholic school teacher arrested for allegedly creating 'kill list'

A teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana, was arrested this week for allegedly creating a "kill list" that featured the names of students and staff members.

According to NBC Chicago, a student told a counselor that Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres mentioned killing herself and others at the school.

The 5th-grade student spoke to CBS Chicago with permission from her father.

"She said that she wanted to kill her middle school friends, her high school friends, and half of her family," the girl said.

"Then she admitted that she had a 'kill list,'" the girl added.

In a post on Facebook, the school says the teacher was pulled from the classroom for the day and remained under supervision in the principal's office.

She was eventually told to go home and not return pending an investigation, CBS News reports.

An emergency detention order was obtained, according to CBS News, and the teacher was arrested on Thursday morning.

Parents told the network that they were upset that the teacher was allowed to leave the school.

"You let somebody leave who's making accusations and confirming them," one parent said, according to CBS News.

In light of the event, the school moved to an e-learning environment for the remainder of the week. Counselors are also being made available for students who need to talk to someone.