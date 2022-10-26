California school employee arrested in connection with missing teen case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California elementary school teacher is charged with hiding a missing teenager for two years.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, they arrested 61-year-old Sacramento City Unified School District employee Holga Olivares last week concerning the disappearance of Michael Ramirez, who was reported missing in June 2020.

Olivares was charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

According to police, Ramirez was reported missing on June 9, 2020, after being last seen leaving his family's Rancho Cordova home.

Police said, "an extensive search" for Ramirez was conducted; however, law enforcement was unable to locate him.

On March 11, Ramirez, now 17, was "inexplicably returned home," police said.

Details on the disappearance or return were not been provided by the police.

According to CBS Sacramento, the school district has placed Olivares, who was employed at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, on administrative leave.

Olivares appeared in court on Monday, several media outlets reported.