On Sunday, for the first time in 17 years, the Buffalo Bills will play in their first playoff game in 17 seasons. But for 70 Catholic teenagers in Buffalo, a 1:05 p.m. kickoff was less than ideal.

That's because those teens were scheduled to be confirmed at 1:15 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in in nearby Orchard Park.

Luckily, Bishop Richard Malone to cater to the young BIlls fans.

Seeing an opening in his schedule, the Bishop agreed to celebrate two confirmations on Sunday: the originally scheduled 1:15 mass, as well as a mass at 10:30 a.m., which is scheduled to wrap up before kickoff.



"The bishop makes it clear that confirmation is much more important than sports." Says George Richert, director of Communications for the Buffalo diocese. "But confirmation should also be a happy day and a memorable day in the life of any Catholic, and we wouldn't want that distraction."



By giving families a choice the Bishop hopes everyone will be focused on celebrating their loved ones confirmation, and despite hosting two ceremonies, everyone at Nativity of our lord parish is still pulling for the Bills this Sunday.



"Of course we believe that sacrament of confirmation is more important than a Bills game." Says parish life coordinator Melissa Potzler. "But we realize how important the Bills are. We're happy they're in the playoffs and we'll be praying for them.