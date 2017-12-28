Amid controversy, lawsuits, Apple announces new battery policy for iPhone users

Just weeks after the world learned that Apple was intentionally slowing down aging iPhone models, Apple announced on Thursday that it will allow customers to replace iPhone batteries for $29 for certain models.

Apple came under heat earlier in December when it was learned that older iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus, 6S Plus and 7 models were intentionally being slowed down as the phone's battery aged. Some customers have complained that they replaced their entire phone, and not just the battery, in order to have a fast cellphone.

But Apple claimed the slowdown was needed to prevent phones from shutting down.

From January through December of 2018, Apple said it will reduce the price of out-of-warranty battery replacement from $79 to $29.

Apple said that when an aging battery is replaced with a new battery, the phone will resume operating at peak performance.

Apple said it will announce further details on replacement batteries in January.