4 astronauts to remain on ISS as weather scrubs splashdown

Four astronauts won’t be able to return to earth today due to the weather. NASA abruptly canceled this evening's splashdown on Thursday after weather forecasts showed gusty winds off the Florida coast.

Crew-4 has been on the International Space Station since April 28.

They were set to undock from the ISS on Thursday. The decision to scrub today's splashdown was made as astronauts closed the hatch to the International Space Station.

NASA had planned for the astronauts to splashdown off the Florida coast. Four replacement crew members entered the international space station last week.

NASA said it would look at possible splashdown windows for Friday.