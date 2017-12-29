Police: Marine stabbed to death in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Marine was stabbed to death early Friday morning during an altercation between two groups in downtown San Diego, and police said the suspected attacker remains on the loose.



The incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. local time on 6th and Island avenues, according to San Diego police.



Details on what led to the stabbing remain unclear, but police said responding officers arrived to find a man with a major stab wound to his upper body. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was declared dead at the scene.



Police identified the victim as a Camp Pendleton-based Marine, but no other information was given.



A second man with stab wounds was found nearby and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.



San Diego-based KGTV learned police are looking for at least one person believed to be linked to the incident. A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately available.